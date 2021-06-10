Draw with Don! Talented Limerick girl receives special watercolour from legendary artist

A TALENTED Limerick girl has received a personalised watercolour painted by Don Conroy after she was chosen as the winner of the Gas Networks Ireland’s Draw with Don competition.

Emma O'Brien from Roxborough, who loves to paint pictures of animals and share them on her Instagram page, was one of hundreds of children who participated in the special online event which was hosted by Gas Networks Ireland.

The event was organised after GNI teamed up with artist, activist and TV legend Don Conroy to celebrate the launch of its partnership with the Laois Barn Owl Project.

During the event Mr Conroy, who devotes much of his time to barn owl conservation, invited participants to draw along with him and enter their resulting pieces of artwork into a competition.

Mr Conroy, who has spent many years merging his love of drawing and wildlife to highlight the importance of barn owl conservation commented: “I have been fascinated with owls, especially barn owls, since I first encountered one at the age of six on my uncle’s farm in Laois. Barn owls are sadly in decline so any help we can give this iconic bird is great news. I’ve drawn this bird hundreds of times, painted pictures, written children’s novels and poems about the barn owl."

He added that he was thrilled with the response to the competition. "It was wonderful to receive so many entries of such a high calibre and I enjoyed picking the winner. Many congratulations to Emma, the runners up and indeed all those who took part.”

Emma received a watercolour of a nesting Barn Owl couple painted by Don Conroy, as well as copy of his book Sky Wings and a personalised note.

Gas Networks Ireland’s Sustainability Manager, Anne Moore, said:

“We are delighted with the success of our launch of our partnership with the Laois Barn Owl Project, which is a is a wonderful community conservation initiative that forms part of our Biodiversity Action Plan. It was great to see so many enthusiastic and budding artists take part in our competition. Many congratulations to Emma for her winning artwork.”