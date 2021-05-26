Funding opportunities for Limerick communities as Town and Village Renewal Scheme opens

LIMERICK City and County Council is seeking expressions of interest from town or village community groups as well as business interests who may have suitable projects for consideration under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2021.

The scheme is targeted at towns and villages with a population of 10,000 or less and all projects funded must be completed within a 12 to 18 month period.

This year the scheme will place particular emphasis on projects supporting remote working and enhancing town centre living as outlined in the Government's Our Rural Future - Rural Development Policy 2021-2025.

Do you have a project or idea that would support the renewal of your town of village across Limerick?



The scheme will support these objectives and will encourage more people to return confidently to town and village centres to work, shop and socialise.

A maximum of eight proposals can be selected for progression to full application stage with grant funding available from between €20,000 and €500,000.

Completed Expression of Interest forms, with supporting documentation, must be emailed to townandvillagerenewal@ limerick.ie by 4pm on Friday, June 18 2021.

For more details and information click here.