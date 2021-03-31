Frontline services deliver Easter treats to Limerick children with special needs

FRONTLINE services in West Limerick have been busy this week delivering some Easter cheer to children with special needs who are members of the Butterfly Club in Rathkeale.

Over the course of five nights, Easter eggs and gifts were delivered to the homes of club members who have been unable to attend activities since last year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

"It's been a magical few days, it's been fantastic," Julia Keaveney of the Butterfly Club told the Limerick Leader who said the idea for Easter deliveries followed on from a similar initiative before Christmas.

"Garda Enda Moroney, approached the club with the idea of an Easter run where the emergency services along with The Butterfly Club would visit our members with an Easter egg and gift," she said.

Members from various services including gardai, Limerick Fire and Rescue, Irish Red Cross, Blood Bikes and Limerick Civil Defence all took part in the initiative which saw close to 50 members receiving a visit.

"The engagement from all the emergency service workers meant each child felt special and important as they were shown the different parts of their vehicles and some even got to sit in them and put on some of their uniforms," said Julia.

"The feedback the club has received from parents has been extremely positive and has made the children’s Easter," she added.

The Butterfly club is currently in the process of upgrading its outdoor play area and hopes, when restrictions are eased,

to be in a position to hold some outdoor activities.

The Easter run was supported by Aughinish, Shannon Foynes Port Company, Centra Foynes and Goulding Chemicals.