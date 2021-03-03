Limerick parishes to remember emigrants during Feast of St Patrick

TWO Limerick parishes will hold a special remembrance for Irish emigrants as a way to celebrate the feast of St Patrick.

A number of Masses, commemorating those who are not with us, will take placed in Croom and Banogue over the eve of St Patrick’s Day and on St Patrick’s Day itself.

"We want to give them reassurance that they are not forgotten” explained Canon Willie Fitzmaurice.

In a year where everything has been put on hold, many families haven’t been able to see each other due to restrictions. With this loss of contact, Croom and Banogue parishes are hoping to bring people together, virtually, in their Masses.

People can send in the names of those who they want to be remembered, and then they will be mentioned in the mass.

Masses will be held at St Mary's Church, Croom on the eve of St Patrick’s Day, March 16, at 7pm and 11.30 am on St Patrick's Day.

Mass will be celebrated in Banogue Church at 10am St.Patrick’s Day.

All of the Masses will be live-streamed online at croomparish.ie/



You can contact the Croom parish at croomparish@eircom.net if you wish to send in some names.