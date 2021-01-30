Every Little Helps: Limerick charities benefit from Tesco Community Fund

TESCO Ireland has announced that it has reached an €5m in donations to community groups and local causes across Ireland through its Community Fund initiative.

This significant milestone comes as the retailer prepares to donate €5,000 to seven health-related community groups across Limerick under the first round of the 2021 Fund.

The Limerick organisations to benefit are Cliona's Foundation, Milford Hospice, Parkinsons Midwest, Headway, Limerick Suicide Watch, Cari and The Children’s Arc

First launched in 2014, the Community Fund aims to provide financial support to groups in the local communities across the country. Anyone can nominate a community group or good cause via the Tesco website - every eight weeks three causes are chosen in every Tesco store across Ireland, sharing up to €1,000 equally.

Now entering its seventh year, the Community Fund campaign continues to provide vital support to community groups in Limerick and across the entire country.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said: “Our Community and Voluntary organisations, charities and Social Enterprises are doing exceptional work throughout Ireland in ensuring our communities are supported and that no-one is left behind. Now, more than ever, we need to cherish that solidarity and support our community connections. This is why initiatives such as the Community Fund are so important."

The minister added: "The Tesco Ireland Community Fund, because of its local nature, has made a significant difference to thousands of groups which really need it on an ongoing basis, since 2014. The local focus of the initiative has made a significant difference to our communities on the ground and this support is most welcome in assisting local organisations to provide vital services on a community basis.”

Speaking about the fundraising milestone, Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland commented: "We’re incredibly proud to have helped over 560 community projects across Limerick over the last six years. We know how important Community Fund donations are to local organisations, from purchasing sports kits, enabling senior citizen supports, helping to maintain their premises to supporting them to buy much-needed equipment at local level. It’s humbling that we can continue to support the outstanding work carried out, helping those who need it in our communities," she said adding: "As Covid-19 continues to be a challenge for the whole country, it’s only right that the first round of this year’s Fund should be donated to health-related causes nationwide. We hope that these donations will go some way to relieving the pressure they are under during this extraordinary time.”