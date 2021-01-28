Almost €75k in funding for community groups in Limerick

MORE than forty Limerick-based projects shared funding of almost €75,000 under the Government's Community Enhancement Programme (CEP).

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys have announced that €7 million was made available last year to over 3,000 projects nationally through the CEP.

Welcoming the allocation of the funding, Deputy Kieran O’Donnell said: "The Community Enhancement Programme is designed to support community groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, through the provision of small capital grants. It was focused on meeting the challenges of the pandemic in 2020. For example, it could be used for the development of Covid-19 compliant play areas for children. It was also designed to help with the purchase of Covid-19 related equipment to facilitate the reopening and upgrade of community premises, as well as the purchase of equipment to maintain community gardens and areas. It could also be used to purchase items like marquees, heaters, IT and other equipment to facilitate social distancing," he said.

Groups who wish to apply for funding in 2021 year, once the scheme opens, should contact their Local Community Development Committee.

Minister Humphreys added: “The Community Enhancement Programme has supported a varied and wide-ranging list of projects in every county of Ireland across 2020. The Programme shows how relatively small amounts of funding can make a big difference to communities and organisations that carry out really important work. “If we’ve learned anything in recent months, as we’ve coped with this Pandemic, it’s the importance of our small community groups."

The Limerick Projects that received funding during 2020 are: