HSE to reopen Community Assessment Hub following surge in cases of Covid-19 in Limerick

The Health Service Executive has confirmed it will reopen its Community Assessment Hub in Limerick later this week given the recent surge in cases of Covid-19.

The Hub, which operated for several months last year, is located at Galvone Industrial Estate.

"As part of the HSE system wide response to Covid-19, a clinical assessment hub is re-opening in Limerick for patients who are either presumptive or confirmed as Covid positive, and who require a face to face clinical assessment. Patients must be referred by their GP or by the GP Out of Hours service," said a spokesperson for HSE Mid West.

The aim of the Hub is to divert mildly symptomatic patients who require medical assessment away from the acute hospital system by providing a facility in the community in which the patient can be seen, and clinically assessed by a team of nurses and doctors.

The Unit will initially operate seven days a week from 9am to 6pm. The opening hours will be monitored and adjusted over the coming weeks based on the level of demand.

The HSE is advising that the facility has parking on site for staff and patients and is fully wheelchair accessible.

Ambulance access can also facilitated, if required.