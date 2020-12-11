Funding of €780k confirmed for 'critical' Limerick organisations and charities
Details of the latest round of funding under the Covid-19 Stability Fund has been confirmed
More than 30 voluntary groups, charities and social enterprises across Limerick are to receive an additional €773,614 in government support through the Covid-19 Stability Fund.
The Fund was established last May to provide immediate, short term cash flow to qualifying organisations which provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society.
The funding was intended for organisations in danger of imminent closure due to a reduction in funds-raised or traded income because of Covid-19 restrictions - more than €30m has been allocated across the country to date.
Welcoming the latest allocation of top-up funding, Limerick Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell said.
“This top up funding will help these community and voluntary organisations and charities to continue to contribute in these difficult times and I commend them for all the incredible work they do for their communities. The past few months have been extremely challenging for these organisations in Limerick and they need support especially with the recent move to Level 5 restrictions.
The following Limerick organisations have been allocated funding.
- St Gabriel's School and Centre €90,500
- Tait House Community Enterprise Company €90,500
- St. Munchin's Community Centre Company €88,091
- Mid West Simon Community €84,924
- Cliona's Foundation €45,464
- Limerick Island Community Partners €36,081
- Our Lady of Lourdes Community Services Group €35,812
- Croom Community Development Association €33,337
- Caherconlish/Caherline Community Council €27,575
- The Desmond Ability Resource Complex €27,140
- Doras Luimni €22,099
- Southill Area Centre €21,439
- Learning Hub Limerick €19,219
- St. Ita's Voluntary Housing Association and Day Care Centre €18,345
- Samaritans of Limerick & Tipperary €16,986
- Hospital Family Resource Centre €16,853
- Hope for People with Autism €11,046
- Narrative 4 €10,230
- WLCR FM €8,531
- The Butterfly Club €8,331
- Broadford community enterprise centre €7,833
- Indira Initiative €7,504
- Mobile IT €6,668
- Autism Supporting Diversity €6,481
- Garryowen Community Development Committee €6,460
- Patrickswell Community Council €6,388
- Abbeyfeale Community Council €5,985
- Clare's Wish Foundation €5,226
- Community Crisis Response Team €4,233
- Pallasgreen-Templebraden Community Council €4,163
- Ballybrown-Clarina Community Council €2,875
- Knocklong Development Association CLG €2,853
- Ennis Road Community First Responders €902
