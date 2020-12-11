Funding of €780k confirmed for 'critical' Limerick organisations and charities

More than 30 voluntary groups, charities and social enterprises across Limerick are to receive an additional €773,614 in government support through the Covid-19 Stability Fund.

The Fund was established last May to provide immediate, short term cash flow to qualifying organisations which provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society.

The funding was intended for organisations in danger of imminent closure due to a reduction in funds-raised or traded income because of Covid-19 restrictions - more than €30m has been allocated across the country to date.

Welcoming the latest allocation of top-up funding, Limerick Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell said.

“This top up funding will help these community and voluntary organisations and charities to continue to contribute in these difficult times and I commend them for all the incredible work they do for their communities. The past few months have been extremely challenging for these organisations in Limerick and they need support especially with the recent move to Level 5 restrictions.

The following Limerick organisations have been allocated funding.