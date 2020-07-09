Water supply in Limerick village impacted by power outage

Irish Water is advising customers in Pallasgreen and surrounding areas that their water supply may be impacted as a result of a power outage in the area.

A full water supply should be returned to all customers by approximately 4pm once the power is restored.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when water supply is interrupted and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible,” said a spokesperson for the utility.

According to ESB Networks, around 185 customers are affected by the planned outage which took effect at 9.30am this Thursday.

It says the outage is to facilitate essential improvement and maintenance works.