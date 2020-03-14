A lot done but  more to do as county Limerick village plans for the future

DETAILED discussions are to be held between council officials and Athea Tidy Towns committee who have requested council help in drawing up a public realm plan for the village.

Henry Moran, the Tidy Towns committee treasurer spelled out their wish list to the Newcastle West Municipal District councillors when they met in the refurbished Carnegie Library in Athea last week.

He outlined the various projects the committee had undertaken since it was reformed in 2011, which included the restoration of the library, an anti-litter campaign, the installation of a defribrillator, a tree and flower planting schedule, signage and footpaths and of course the village’s very striking murals.

Later on this year, he said, they planned to launch a Heritage Trail with 20 points of interest and they were also working on developing a river walk.

The committee also drew up a street plan, Mr Moran explained. “We have brought it to a certain level,” he said, but they now felt a public realm plan for the whole village was needed.

“We need a bit of guidance, a bit of help to see where we go from here.”

He listed the issues they felt should be covered by such a plan: speed reductions, tree planting, underground cabling, footpaths, street lights and parking.”

He also raised the issue of vacant properties and dereliction pointing out that they were working closely with the owners of some vacant properties to paint them and spruce them up.

He also drew councillors’ attention to a derelict building on a central site which was a protected structure but owned by the council.

The area has been identified as a possible site for a new playground which was being sought by a new group established in Athea. And he asked councillors and the council to consider it.

Director of services Gordon Daly gave a commitment to meet Athea representatives to work out the best mechanisms to deal with the issues raised. He praised the committee saying they were “role models and exemplars not just in Co Limerick but further afield.” Councillors also had high praise for the work done in Athea.