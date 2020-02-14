Jobs boost in Tipperary as Technopath confirm expansion plan

THE village of Ballina has received a jobs boost, with news that Technopath has announced a major expansion.

The company, which exists to provide laboratory controls and data management solutions, is set to create 50 new positions over the next five years.

It follows strong growth in the company’s global business.

Founder and CEO Malcolm Bell commented: “Our business is growing rapidly with our products now sold in over 130 countries. We are pleased with the continuing development of our business which will drive growth and expansion over the next five years and beyond.”

Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly added: “I’ve worked closely with Technopath over the years and was particularly delighted to support its expansion when in government. It’s an incredibly exciting business, delivering cutting edge solutions and you can’t but admire what’s being achieved here by Malcolm and his team. It’s an indigenous company operating at the highest levels internationally and grabbing a growing share of the global market.”