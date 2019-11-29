Limerick gardai seeking to release wandering dog from custody

GARDAI are seeking to locate the owner of a dog which was found wandering on the outskirts of Limerick city in the early hours of this Friday morning.

According to gardai, the black and white dog was located in the Corbally area.

The canine is currently being cared for at Mayorstone Park garda station and gardai say they are anxious to return the dog to its owner.

“We would love to get him back to his owner. Please contact Mayorstone garda station on 061 456980 if she/he is yours or you know who owns him/her,” read a post on social media.