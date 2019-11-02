Limerick organisations contest for National Lottery good causes

REPRESENTATIVES from three Limerick organisations have presented to a judging panel in hopes of bringing home some gold from this year’s National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Theatre, Bergerie Trust CLG and the Southill Hub are in the final process of the competition, with the awards taking place this weekend.

The judging panel, chaired by broadcaster and businesswoman Norah Casey, recently spent two days in Athlone meeting the 36 finalists from all over Ireland, who each received their trophy for being a national finalist.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.

Competing in the Arts and Culture category is Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Theatre, the leaders, creators, performers and trainers of aerial arts and circus in Ireland who want to increase the aerial arts community in Ireland, for everyone to enjoy and access.

Contesting the Health and Wellbeing category will be the Bergerie Trust CLG, whose aim is to provide accommodation for homeless elderly adults who are capable of independent living from the Limerick catchment area, based on the belief that each person has a basic need to feel loved, respected and that he or she be enabled to develop a sense of his or her own worth.

Southill Hub is a not for profit community centre which serves the Southill community, responding to their community needs and actively engage young people to be citizens in their community who are aware, knowledgeable and capable of making positive life choices for themselves and their families, and will contest the youth category in the Good Causes Awards finals.

Each national category winner will receive €10,000 while the overall Good Cause of the Year will get an additional €25,000 on top of this, and the winners will be announced at a Gala Awards event in the Clayton Burlington Hotel in Dublin on Saturday, November 2.

Awards chairman Norah Casey said the judging panel had an incredibly hard job deciding on the winners for the awards and said: “We were blown away by the 36 presentations. Each of the groups we met are doing amazing work in their communities and were all winners in their own rights. The work that is being done with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding is truly humbling and outstanding