Annual coffee morning makes charitable return to help children in Limerick

A COFFEE morning will be held by Kilmartin’s Educational Services on this Friday in aid of Live 95 Helping Limerick Children and their chosen charities.

Julie Kilmartin, the founder of Kilmartin’s, said: “We want all businesses and everyone in the Limerick area to come out on the first of November and help us fundraise for these three wonderful, amazing charities.”

The Coffee Morning will run from 9 am to 1pm and is to help raise funds for Live 95’s annual charity drive for 2019, which is bannered as Live 95 Helping Limerick Children.

The charity drive is in aid of long-time partners CARI Limerick, Cliona’s and for the first time ever, the Limerick-based Children’s Grief Centre.

A number of key events, along with smaller fundraisers, will take place in the coming months, with the money raised to be shared equally among these three great causes, which all enormously help ill and vulnerable Limerick children.

Live 95 Helping Limerick Children is also reaching out to the business community, schools, clubs, societies, and the general public to come up with fundraising events and ideas that will help them hit their goal of €95,000.

Joe Nash, Station Director of Live 95, said: “Through the efforts of Live 95 listeners, over €650,000 has been raised for ill and vulnerable children in Limerick in recent years, which is a superb achievement, by any measure.”