Public community network re-opens in Limerick

THE LIMERICK Public Participation Network (Limerick PPN) has re-opened its registration process and is calling Limerick’s community and voluntary groups and organisations to become part of a local structure that helps the citizens take an active formal role in relevant policy development committees of Limerick City and County Council.

A Public Participation Network (PPN) is a network that allows local authorities around the country to connect with community groups in their area to give citizens a greater say in local government decisions which affect their own communities.

The PPN is managed by a committee of volunteers called the Secretariat on behalf of all its members.

Welcoming the announcement, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Councillor Michael Sheahan said, “Public Participation Networks play an important role in the formation of policies which affect all citizens. I’m very happy that the Limerick PPN will be providing an important link between the council and the wider Limerick community.

“What is needed now is the interest and commitment of all the different sectors to engage with the registration process and in the different opportunities that will present themselves through membership of the PPN.”

Registration for Limerick PPN is straightforward, and eligible groups can go onto www.limerickppn.ie and click on the Register button, or you can email admin@limerickppn.ie