Pawesome: Fundraisers do the doggy-paddle for Autism Assistance Dogs

A TEAM of dedicated paddlers have returned home to Limerick after enduring a two-week and two-hundred mile water challenge.

The small group, comprising of friends and family, paddled from the source of the River Shannon in Lough Allen to Arthur’s Quay in a bid to raise funds for Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland.

The team, who underwent prior special training, spent up to eight hours a day on the river paddling on two Canadian canoes, followed by a small motorised support boat for safety.

This Source to Sea challenge was organised by Niall Raymond, who received an autism assistance dog for his son last year, and wanted to support the charity that has transformed his family’s life.

“In 2018 we received Alvin from Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland for my son who suffers from Autism.

“He has made such a hugely positive impact on our whole family. Our lives have been transformed since receiving Alvin,” Niall said.

“I want to help Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland give the life changing gift of an Autism Assistance Dog to more children with autism,” he added.