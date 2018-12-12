Irish Water lifts Do Not Drink notice in Limerick village after 15 months

RESIDENTS at O’Connnor Park in Ardagh can now drink their tap water again, 15 months after the first Do Not Drink notice was posted.

The Do Not Drink notice was finally lifted this Wednesday lunchtime and follows recent works carried out by Irish Water to clean the pipe network in the area.

This work, which began in September, was followed by testing of the water quality at homes in the estate. Following consultation with the HSE on the results, it was agreed that the Do Not Drink notice could be lifted.

Residents, who have been relying on bottled water for the past 15 months, can now resume normal use of their tap water for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

“We are very pleased that this notice has now been lifted and that the people of O’Connor Park can drink their water again,” said Ian O’Mahony of Irish Water.

“The lifting of this notice follows ‘ice-pigging’ works carried out to clean and scour the pipework serving the estate.

“We would like to thank the people of O’Connor Park for their patience and support while this work was carried out, and acknowledge the inconvenience they experienced as a result of this issue. I would also like to pay tribute to all the staff from Irish Water, Limerick City and County Council and the HSE who have collaborated to resolve this issue,” Mr O’Mahony said.

The Do Not Drink notice was originally issued after elevated levels of hydrocarbon were detected in the water. Irish Water believes this contamination originated from an external source outside the control of the company.

“We will continue to monitor and test the water in the area to ensure that it is safe to drink and is compliant with all drinking water parameters. Should there be any recurrence of the issue that led to the Do Not Drink notice we will immediately notify local residents and the HSE,”Mr O’Mahony added.

Should customers in the area have any queries or concerns they can contact the 24/7 Irish Water helpline at 1850 278 278.

Additional information and advice is available on the Irish Water website www.water.ie and at Water Supply Updates.