Then & Now: Save Limerick post offices

THE RECENT closure of Shanagolden Post Office is a serious blow for the people of the locality. It brings to mind the closure of my local Post Office in Carrigkerry on March 20, 1992. It was one of the first offices around the country to close and it caused devastation in the close-knit community. The residents did all they could to keep it open, but they never had a chance. A specially convened meeting was held with over 300 people in attendance, including politicians and An Post representatives. They heard how the semi state body intended transferring their Post Office to Newcastle West as a cost cutting exercise.

The politicians present were Michael Noonan and Michael Finucane two of the three TDs from the constituency, (Gerry Collins was missing) Senator Dan Neville, Councillors Michael Healy, Kevin Sheahan, Maureen Barrett, Michael O'Kelly, David Naughton, Mary Kelly and Jim Kemmy the Mayor of Limerick. They heard how the Post Office served 75 families who collect children's allowance, 88 old age pensioners and about a dozen who collect disability pensions in a large, isolated catchment area, without public transport.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Healy told a heated meeting that Carrigkerry Post Office's impending closure should be postponed by An Post to give his constituents time to express their strongly held opinions at first hand to Communications Minister Maire Geoghegan Quinn. An Post, he said had a duty to the people of Carrigkerry to reverse their decision, which was an example of callous bureaucracy, gone crazy.

Fine Gael TD Michael Finucane called on An Post to reserve their closure plans for Carrigkerry Post Office. “People in Carrigkerry are understandably very bitter about An Post's callous plan and I would appeal to An Post not to indulge in an uncaring bookkeeping exercise, to put the people of Carrigkerry before a small profit margin,”' he insisted. Chairman of the Carrigkerry Post Office Retention Committee Henry Moran said that An Post were ignorant of the invaluable social service provided by their local Post Office. Anonymous bureaucratic decisions made in Dublin, were he insisted, ''meaningless'' to the people of Carrigkerry who deserved ''social justice''.

Earlier a 93-year-old War of Independence veteran Mrs Margaret O'Connell from Glensharrold expressed her outrage about An Post's decision. ''Carrigkerry Post Office provides an essential social service to local pensioners, who can't make it into Newcastle West. As someone who has fought for the freedom of this country, I am disgusted by the attitude of An Post. It's sad to think we fought against the British, only for a native Irish Government to treat us like this,'' she exclaimed. Other people present also expressed their opposition to its closure. A meeting with the Minister was called for.

An Post made the decision to close the Post Office because the shop to which it was attached to changed hands. The new shop owner then discovered she was not allowed to continue to run the Post Office.

Carrigkerry Post Office closed for business at 5.30pm on Friday March 20. The locals staged a picket outside the Post Office that afternoon after getting their last pension payments. Three members from An Post came and took away all the equipment thus breaking the link going back to 1914. The hoped-for reprieve from the Minister did not materialise and the people had to find alternative venues to conduct their business from that weekend. An Post made some savings, an employee lost their job and the people saw expenses added to their future contact with An Post. A week later the harsh reality of the closure was felt by 89-year-old Paddy Murphy, whose home is a small cottage sheltered by trees just yards from the summit of Rooska. Already it costs Paddy £5 to hire a hackney to bring him down the hill to Carrigkerry, now it will cost double to go to Ardagh or Newcastle West. Over the thirty years many more Post Offices have closed, causing expense and inconvenience to all concerned. Sad days for all rural Limerick communities.

Ireland's first Top Ten

SIXTY YEARS ago on Monday October 1, 1962, RTE Radio broadcast Ireland's first Top Ten record sales. It was compiled by Jimmy Magee and aimed at the music mad teenagers and the twenties age groups. The countdown started at No 10 and gave the previous weeks placing showing the song going up or down, a new entry and occasionally a record came straight in at No 1. Other presenters included Harry Thullier, Michael Maguire, occasional guest presenters and Larry Gogan, for many decades. The charts were a major subject of conversation among the population, in schools, offices and workplaces.

The idea of chart sales began much earlier when the Evening Herald published the top three best song sales in Dublin in September 1954. The top record companies then combined their sales and published their top two every two weeks. The newspaper regained control in February 1959 and published the Evening Herald Top Ten, collected from sales figures sent in by selected record shops, giving smaller labels an equal chance.

The chart show was ended by RTE in December 1966 and Spotlight magazine began publishing it weekly in the popular read up to 1975, followed by Starlight magazine. The official Irish Top 30 best sellers list at present is published at irma.ie and officialcharts.com. It is made up of CD sales from app 400 stores nationwide, online sales, and digital downloads. The National Chart Show presented by Bláthnaid Treacy is on RTE 2FM on Fridays from 7pm to 10pm.

From an early age I became familiar with the Top 10 Show which aired at 6.45pm on Mondays. This was a good time for most people, but it was cow time for farming people. We milked the cows by hand in those days, so a transistor radio was needed to listen in. It could be hectic at times, with music blaring, cows’ tails swishing and midges biting especially on warm calm evenings. The cows seemed to enjoy the 30-minute chart show and we survived and looked forward to the next weeks show.

Over the 60 years readers will have their own personal favourite artists and songs and standout moments from the entertainment scene. Many singers have enjoyed great chart success, with numerous No 1places while others have been one hit wonders. Different types of songs fast and slow and all genres have featured on the list. We can't always choose the music life plays for us, but we can choose how we dance to it.

Parish annual

THE DEADLINE is fast approaching for people to submit material for the annual parish magazines and journals that will appear on the bookstands in December. The hardy annuals namely Ballybrown Parish magazine, Cappamore Yearbook, Doon Parish Journal, Pallasgreen's Grean magazine, Murroe/Boher, ABC News etc, have provided great entertainment for their readers over the years.

A lot of time and finances goes into the publishing of the magazines and journals, by small but committed committees each year. They are wonderful sources of history as they build up year on year. Long may they continue to be published and enjoyed by all. Paul Anglim is publishing a Limerick GAA Yearbook this year. Articles to be sent to him at paulanglim@gmail.com before November 1.