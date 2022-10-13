Making Cents: Is it time to clear off debt or invest?

IF YOU'RE carrying a monthly surplus, deciding how much of it should go to savings and how much to debt (if you have any) is always a tough one to answer. And the decision will really depend on an individual’s circumstances, there isn’t a one size fits all answer, which is why in this article I’m going to give you some good numbers that will help you decide what’s best for you.

And when it comes to choosing between debt or savings, I don’t think it has to be one or the other, it can be both. In a moment I’m going to share with you a formulae I came across recently which I thought was really good which suggests what the split should be, and this split can be applied to everyone’s circumstances.

For some people, they may have to use 90% of surplus monies to use against debt and 10% towards savings, and others might have an 80% debt and 20% savings split and I’ll reveal the logic behind them in a second. And when I do you’ll see the biggest factor when deciding what the split is, is the rate of interest charged against your debt.

Okay that formulae is:

The interest rate of a loan x 10 = % of surplus cash (after accounting for living expenses) is the amount you use towards paying your debt down faster.

Example Number 1

If you had a personal loan that is being charged at 6%, and you a monthly surplus of €300, then you should be using €180 of your surplus to overpay on this loan. And when I say overpay, I mean the extra payment that us separate to your minimum monthly repayment.

6% x 10 = 60% * €300 = €180.

So, use €180 of your surplus against this loan and the save the remaining €120.

Example Number 2

If you had a term loan and you are being charged 9%, and you a monthly surplus of €300, then you should be using €270 of your surplus to overpay on this loan.

9% x 10 = 90% * €300 = €270.

The remaining €30 should go towards savings.

If you follow this formula, you’ll see that any debt that is costing you 10% or more, then all surplus monies should be used to pay it down as fast as possible.

And in theory that’s fine, but if someone has high charging debt but low savings, instinctively you might think paying off debt is the way to go, and this formulae confirms that, but that is assuming you have an emergency fund in place. If you don’t then I’d say, you should ignore trying to pay off high interest debt until you have reached a level of emergency savings that you need and are comfortable with.



Example Number 3

If you have two loans and one is costing you 7% (Holiday) and the other 4% (Home Improvement), in this instance, allocate 70% of your surplus monies against the holiday loan and once that’s finished, allocate 40% of your surplus against the home improvement loan and save the remaining 60%.

No Loans but you have a mortgage.

Okay, if you don’t have any loans but you have a mortgage, this formulae can also be applied. And you may have room to increase the amount as well, but at least you’ll have a baseline number you should be saving and another number that you could use to overpay on your mortgage.

Let me give you some more examples:

Example 1

If your mortgage rate is 3%, and you have surplus monies of €300 each month, using this formulae you’d come up with a monthly mortgage overpayment of €90 and €210 for savings.

3% x 10 = 30% * €300 = €90.

Example 2

If your savings account was healthy, you could double the amount you apply as an overpayment.

So, if you have an emergency fund in place and your contributing to your pension fund at a good rate, the formulae can change to:

Your mortgage interest rate x 20 = % of surplus cash used as overpayment.

So, if your mortgage rate was 3% and your surplus monies each month was €300, this is what the output would be.

3 x 20 = 60% * €300 = €180.

So, €180 of your €300 surplus is assigned as a mortgage overpayment and the €120 is used towards pension or non-pension savings.

I like this formulae because rather than picking one over the other and trying to figure out how much interest you’ll save versus how much interest you’ll earn can sometimes be a difficult calc. It’s easy to figure out how much interest you’ll save, it’s how much interest you’ll earn is the hard part especially if you are investing into equity accounts. You’re taking a guess with returns and they could be more or less than what you’ve assumed and you’ll only ever know the outcome at the end of the loan period when you can see how much interest you earned on your investment. It could turn out to be a really good decision or a really bad one.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t carry out an exercise like this, if you want to that’s great, I just don’t think many people will have the time or interest and are just looking for a quick and easy calculation that they understand and one that will help them make a quick decision on, and more importantly follow through and do something.

And I think using the formulae I outlined will help. Complicating things and making them more confusing that they need to be can often lead to people doing nothing and they neither invest their surplus monies or use them against their debt either. It just sits in an account doing nothing, going down in value.

So, if you’re unsure about what you should do, and your goal is wanting to optimise those surplus monies, I’d say if you follow this formulae, it will serve you well, but stay flexible as well and be mindful of all opportunities.

And a final point about why you want to pay off debt as quickly as you can.

Aside from getting a guaranteed return equal to the rate you are being charged, the big advantage is that money you were once using on loan repayments, can now be directed to other areas i.e. you can spend and save more or you could choose to earn less.

There are lots of reasons why having little or no debt is desirable and each personal to the individual and of course there are times when debt is unavoidable, of course there are, but getting it paid back as fast as possible is the ideal scenario.

You want to be earning interest, not paying it to someone else, but we mustn’t get obsessed with repaying it back too quickly either, especially if it’s to the detriment of other areas, like building up your savings or your emergency fund or your pension fund as well. We need to strike a good balance between all of them. And there is sometimes a good argument to focus just on your savings/pension contributions and ignore your debt and just pay the minimum each month and be happy with that.



Liam Croke is MD of Harmonics Financial Ltd, based in Plassey. He can be contacted at liam@harmonics.ie or www.harmonics.ie