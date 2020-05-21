'SHINE series spotlights important female voices' - Louise Cantillon

THE Shine Series on Spin is a collaboration with The Shona Project. Over the last four weeks, the series has featured four inspirational female guests who have spoken about empowerment, positivity and confidence in these uncertain times.

Tammy Darcy is the Founder/CEO of the project

Tammy started The Shona Project to try to make sure that young girls have support through the challenges that they face in life. Tammy says: “Figuring out who we are, and where we fit into this world is hard, and there are so many challenges; anxiety, depression, body image, self-esteem, relationships, family, social media, exam stress, hormones, sexuality, bullying and feeling like we don’t fit in. Social media can lead us to believe that we should have it all figured out by now, that we should portray THE perfect life online. Really, we should be focussed on helping each other to be smart, strong and, above all else, kind.”

I wanted to share with you some wise words and great advice I’ve picked up from our guests over the last few weeks.

Niamh Fitzpatrick, Psychologist and Public Speaker

“Things have changed radically in our world. It is about coping with these changes, not expecting yourself to thrive but simply surviving. It’s about putting one foot in front of the other. Prioritising your self care and looking after your body so it can look after you.”

Sarah Doyle, Life Coach, Ted X Speaker and Author

“Many of us find ourselves working in virtual reality now. This can be a difficult situation. It’s more important than ever to practice self-compassion – and to be grateful to yourself and to your body. The world as we knew it has changed and there is no right or wrong way to deal with it. When you’re beating yourself up about something, stop and ask yourself would you talk to your best friend like this? It’s important to love yourself and be grateful. You are doing great!

Sene Naopau, V. Captain of the Ireland Rugby Team, Captain of Leinster Rugby and Business Owner

“Competitive sport has taken a back seat for now. For sports people it’s a great opportunity to reflect and reassess. However it is so important to stay active. For those who haven’t found time in the past- It’s a great time to pick up a new sport. Jump on YouTube and take a look at some of the woman’s rugby games and give it a go out in your Garden.”

Listen to all episodes of the Shine series on; www.spinsouthwest. com/ podcasts/spin-now-weekend

Shop Limerick - Save Livelihoods

I am delighted to be collaborating with Limerick City and Council to promote their #ShopLimerick campaign. I have always been a big believer in supporting independent retailers and small businesses. I think it is more important now than ever before to spend what we can with retailers than have been forced to shut and do not have means to continue trading online.

Limerick.ie have created a one stop shop for people to support local Limerick businesses - over 100 businesses have signed up and the listing includes information about how to shop with them online, over the phone, by collection or by delivery. There are an incredible range of retailers on the website from fashion to food, beauty to hardware and everything in between.

Login and I guarantee you will spot all of your favourite Limerick businesses. They need you now more than ever. Please shop local and support Limerick. To shop visit Limerick.ie or follow the hastag #ShopLimerick on social.