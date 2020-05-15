UL takes on national social enterprise competition

FIVE groups of UL business students will take part in the “Enactus” National competition on May 25 -28 through a series of online presentations due to Covid-19. Enactus Ireland is part of the world’s largest platform dedicated to developing the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders and social innovators.

Enactus is a programme that supports third level students to create and implement social entrepreneurial projects, all of which are financially, socially, and environmentally sustainable.

I chatted with UL students Clodagh Guerin and Aoife Hand about their projects, how they have adjusted to virtual education and their take on completing final year exams from home.

“Everything seems to be up in the air at the moment. I was very lucky I am studying Business and German so most of my final year exams were just transferred to written assignments, but I know it’s very different for other students and they are finding it tough.” – Aoife Hand – Coaching Lead of Enactus UL

There are currently seven projects from the University of Limerick. The students from UL must decide whether to present them all at the national competition or concentrate efforts on their stronger contender.

Clodagh spoke about her project “Anytime of the Month”:

“The project’s end goal is to end period poverty in Ireland; at the moment we are doing our best to alleviate the effects of period poverty. We want to ensure that in all schools and workplaces there are designated people to contact to avail of sanitary products- if you find yourself stuck. We are confident our project is good and as focussing at getting contingency plans in place at the moment. Students are all committed, so it’s good.”

Aoife is involved with the “Moya Nua” project, which aims to improve the physical health and livelihoods of smallholder farmers in Uganda through the provision of hand-held seed planters. The project recently featured in Forbes magazine

The winner of this year’s contest will go on to compete at the “Enactus’ World Cup, which is due to take place in September.

Keep up to date with the students work online @EnactusUL or listen to our chat in full on spinsouthwest.com/podcasts/ spin-now-weekend