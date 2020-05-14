‘Covid-19 has given us back things that we should not forget' - Bishop Leahy

THE coronavirus, in humbling all of us in many ways, has also given us back things that we should not forget, says Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy.

In his weekly Covid-19 statement at the end of Mass at St John’s Cathedral on Sunday, which was streamed live, he called for the public to join on Thursday in the world Day of Prayer and Fasting and Works of Charity being participated in by all religions to implore God to help humanity overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “The coronavirus has taken lives. We need to pray for those who have died. It has taken away livelihoods. We need to pray for those who suddenly find themselves facing unemployment.”

But for all that, he said that it has given us back things.

“All of us recognise the virus has taken away things that maybe we are better off without. It has given us back things that we should never have given away.

“We need to pray that we’ll never forget what we’ve understood in this time.

“Covid-19 has shown us we don’t have as much control as we thought we had.

“We aren’t at all as self-sufficient as we appeared to be,” he said.

Bishop Leahy said that there are people in the midst of uncertainty and anxiety and many have found themselves feeling the need to find stillness, to meditate, to be more mindful.

“If we’re honest, we are all a little humbler because of this Covid-19 crisis.”

Concluding, he said that as the leaders of world religions come together to invite us to a day of prayer, fasting and works of charity on Thursday, “let’s take it as a chance to accept that we are indeed poor and humble and needy”.