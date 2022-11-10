My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Hats off to one of Ireland’s greatest fashion designers

IT WAS wonderful to attend the Richard Harris Film Festival in the Belltable for the screening of the documentary on one of Ireland’s and Limerick’s greatest fashion designers, Vonnie Reynolds. I had worked for Vonnie as a model and in her incredible Bunratty Cottage fashion house, way back in the early 1970s and 1980s.

She always inspired me with her great style and her wonderful work ethic. Bunratty Cottage was one of the busiest fashion houses in the country at the time, located in the heart of Bunratty with the magical castle as its backdrop.

I remember the amazing fashion shows that took place for the Lions Club in the old Limerick Inn. Vonnie’s collections were always romantic, elegant and feminine. She was a designer who repurposed Irish lace and she showcased intricate designs in her garments.

Vonnie conquered Ireland and then headed to America where she dressed the top film stars of the decade such as Vanessa Redgrave, Katharine Hepburn and Diana Ross.

Her style and elegance continues to inspire me to this day. All my love to her beautiful daughters, Veronica, Alex and Marielouise - their mother Vonnie was one of Ireland’s greatest fashion designers.

Pictured above: We had a 'howl' at Arthur’s Quay for the Kids' Halloween Fancy Dress in aid of Barnardos. Here I'm with the superb staff of Bowes Ryan and the wonderful Lee Reeves

Halloween

ON ANOTHER note, Halloween week was eventful as I headed into Arthur’s Quay Shopping Centre to Bowes Ryan where there was a fantastic event for all the beautiful young kiddies who attended. They had great fun making cakes, dressing up and drawing some spooky pictures for Halloween.

There were some great prizes for all the winners! Well done to Bowes Ryan and all the staff who looked after everyone so well - all the kiddies adored it!

Chat next week!

XxCelia