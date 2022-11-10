Search

10 Nov 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Hats off to one of Ireland’s greatest fashion designers

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Hats off to one of Ireland’s greatest fashion designers

Here I am pictured at the screening of 'Vonnie - Ireland's Forgotten Fashion Icon' with designer Michelina Stacpoole, documentary producers and Vonnie's own family Marielouise and Veronica Reynolds

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

10 Nov 2022 2:00 PM

IT WAS wonderful to attend the Richard Harris Film Festival in the Belltable for the screening of the documentary on one of Ireland’s and Limerick’s greatest fashion designers, Vonnie Reynolds. I had worked for Vonnie as a model and in her incredible Bunratty Cottage fashion house, way back in the early 1970s and 1980s.

She always inspired me with her great style and her wonderful work ethic. Bunratty Cottage was one of the busiest fashion houses in the country at the time, located in the heart of Bunratty with the magical castle as its backdrop.

I remember the amazing fashion shows that took place for the Lions Club in the old Limerick Inn. Vonnie’s collections were always romantic, elegant and feminine. She was a designer who repurposed Irish lace and she showcased intricate designs in her garments.

Vonnie conquered Ireland and then headed to America where she dressed the top film stars of the decade such as Vanessa Redgrave, Katharine Hepburn and Diana Ross.

Her style and elegance continues to inspire me to this day. All my love to her beautiful daughters, Veronica, Alex and Marielouise - their mother Vonnie was one of Ireland’s greatest fashion designers.

Pictured above: We had a 'howl' at Arthur’s Quay for the Kids' Halloween Fancy Dress in aid of Barnardos. Here I'm with the superb staff of Bowes Ryan and the wonderful Lee Reeves

Halloween
ON ANOTHER note, Halloween week was eventful as I headed into Arthur’s Quay Shopping Centre to Bowes Ryan where there was a fantastic event for all the beautiful young kiddies who attended. They had great fun making cakes, dressing up and drawing some spooky pictures for Halloween.

There were some great prizes for all the winners! Well done to Bowes Ryan and all the staff who looked after everyone so well - all the kiddies adored it!

Chat next week!
XxCelia

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media