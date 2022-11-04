Search

04 Nov 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Show is cleared for take-off

Here I'm pictured with models Lauren, Zara and Lisa at the launch of the charity fashion event in aid of Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin and Clare Cancer Support

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

04 Nov 2022 5:35 PM

IT HAS been a wonderful experience heading down to the RTE studios in Cork for the Today Show makeovers as you get to meet some absolutely amazing women.

In my column last week, you saw the wonderful candidate Fionnuala O’Hagen whose makeover went down an absolute treat. I was very proud of how beautiful she looked after her glam transformation.

This week, I had the pleasure of meeting Deirdre Finn from Castlegregory in Co. Kerry, who was the latest candidate for the makeover on the RTE Today Show. Deirdre’s dilemma was that she was suffering from long Covid, which had stolen much of her confidence and it continues to affect her life on a daily basis. She has a couple of events coming up, which includes her daughter’s wedding abroad next September. She just needed a good ‘pick me up’ and boost of confidence when it came to her wardrobe.

Win a dream holiday thanks to Limerick GAA and camogie club

I so enjoyed working with her and I personally thought she looked stunning in her dress that will take her through the Christmas period and on to her daughter’s wedding next September in Spain. It was a pleasure to meet presenter Dàithí Ó Sè again, as I hadn’t seen him since prior to the first lockdown. He was in great form and, of course, Sinead Kennedy was looking fabulous as usual!

Shannon Airport charity fashion show

ON ANOTHER note, I hope you will all join us as we take off for the Shannon Airport charity fashion show on November 17. The evening will be held in the 5-star Dromoland Castle grounds and it will be in aid of The Shannon Airport Group’s two designated charities: Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin and Clare Cancer Support, Sláinte an Chláir.

The aim of the event is to raise vital funds for both charities, while showcasing some of our glitziest winter looks. Guests will get a chance to browse the pop-up Christmas market while taking in a fantastic fashion show featuring some of the top boutiques and designer looks in the region.

For more information on this unmissable evening, check out SNNAirportGroupFashion Show.eventbrite.com.

Chat to you all next week.
Xx Celia

