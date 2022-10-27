My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Makeovers and memories in the Limerick Savoy

With my friends, Susan, Anne and Liz at the Savoy Hotel for the Liam O’Brien evening of music and dinner
IT WAS wonderful to be back in the RTE studios for the Today Show. It was my first time being part of the make-over segment in the new series.
My job was to be part of the makeover team alongside hairdresser Pamela Morrissey of Sobe Brown and one of the country’s top makeup artists, Mark Rogers. For the makeover of candidate Fionnuala O’Hagen from Glasnevin in Dublin I had to take her out of her comfort zone. Fionnuala is a massive motorbike enthusiast and with her friends has biked right throughout Europe on her Harley-Davidson.
Her two sisters who accompanied her to RTE were responsible for nominating her for the makeover and were totally taken back when her new look was revealed. She looked beautiful in a Kelly green, car length coat and a beautiful accordion pleated dress that worked so well for her body shape. These were all by Glitzy Bitz in Cruises Street, Limerick. I’m so looking forward to assisting with more makeovers on the Today Show!
Her I am with Fionnuala O’Hagen and the crew from the RTÉ Today Show
Great night in the Savoy
ON another note my friends, himself and I headed to the Savoy on Saturday night for dinner and to be serenaded by the very talented crooner, Liam O’Brien.
I was thinking of the times that Ger and I used to go to the cinema in the Savoy Theatre all those years ago and the great memories of those wonderful times.
While time may have passed I felt so grateful to be sitting in the library of the now Savoy Hotel listening to Liam and enjoying wonderful food with my great friends. What a great night out in the heart of Limerick city!
Chat soon
XxCelia
