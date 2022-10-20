My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Amazing fashion for Limerick school fundraiser

Paula Ribbitte, Karen Mullane, Siobhan Kennedy, Principal, Ahane National School, Celia Holman Lee, Laura Ryan and Asta lee, taking part in and supporting the Ahane National School Fashion Show
IT WAS such an amazing evening in the Castletroy Park Hotel for the Ahane National School fashion show. From the get-go the atmosphere was electric as hundreds of people supported this fundraiser for the school. All those who attended were greeted with a prosecco reception and shopping experience to the sounds of a beautiful harp performance by Millie Pinsent of 5th class. The aim of the fashion show was to raise funds which will go towards developing the school grounds for the children and the generations to come, including new facilities for sports and a playground.
Celia Holman Lee and models at the Ahane NS Fashion Show which drew huge crowds
The participating boutiques came from Ballina, Nenagh, Adare and of course Limerick city and county. The Holman Lee models strutted their stuff on the ramp, showcasing strong colours when it came to outerwear from teddy coats to the classic tailored coat. We also showcased flattering romantic midi dresses which are very popular this season, and, of course, it isn’t autumn/winter without cosy chunky knits. I have to say it was the young pupils on the ramp who stole the show. It is really wonderful for our industry to see the schools back organising fashion shows as part of their fundraising initiatives and getting huge support.
Well done to Ahane National School.
Chat next week.
Celia X
