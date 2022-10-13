My Week with Celia Holman Lee: It’s back to school for Limerick fashion fundraiser

I HEADED to Cork for the first time this season to film for RTE’s Today Show. We filmed in the beautiful Montenotte hotel. If you haven’t been, it is certainly worth a visit. The views out over the River Lee are fantastic! We shot scenes in the beautiful gardens of the hotel for Oxendales.ie where we showcased fantastic Autumn/Winter looks for building your wardrobe. Think puffer gilets, novelty knitwear and of course the staple blazer which everyone needs to have in their wardrobe!

All the fashion was modelled by the Holman Lee models. It was great to catch up with the beautiful Blathnaid Treacy who is a reporter with the show. You can catch this segment on the RTE Today Show this Friday, October 14 at 4pm.

Salesian Primary School’s fashion show

IT is great to have fantastic fashion shows returning to the heart of Limerick City, and on October 20 the Salesian Primary School’s fashion show will take place in the Strand Hotel where teachers will walk the catwalk alongside models to raise funds for their primary school.

It’s in a bid to raise funds for a new library and a sensory pod which would benefit children with additional needs. It’s a night not to be missed as extra funding is so important for all our schools.

It will be a great night of fashion and fun with prizes to be won including concert tickets.