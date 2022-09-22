All About Food: Soup season returns to Limerick

HELLO and welcome to all about food. This colder weather has me longing for stews, casseroles and soups and it seems I’m not alone! I’ve received several emails looking for soup recipes in particular, so here’s a classic…

Ask Gingergirl

Hello Gingergirl,

With the winter setting in I have a longing for some tasty homemade soup. Do you have any recipes that would also appeal to some fussy teenagers!

Thank you.

Marion

Hello Marion,

Soup is one of those super (or should I say ‘souper’; – sorry!) foods. It is convenient, economical, low in fat, nourishing, offers endless varieties and tastes great! One of my favourite soups has to be chicken noodle soup. Countries around the world have their own version of this soup, using ginger, chilli, coriander, pak choi, bay leaves, dry white wine, pasta or rice (instead of noodles)… Depending on your own tastes it is worth experimenting with these ingredients. I tend to make batches of this soup for the freezer for those days when everything seems like an effort!



Chicken Noodle Soup

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 celery stick, diced

1 carrot, diced

2 litres of chicken stock

2 cooked chicken breasts, shredded

2 tablespoons of sweetcorn (tinned or frozen is fine)

A handful of fresh parsley, finely chopped

100g of egg noodles

1 spring onion, shredded

Heat the olive oil in large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the diced onion and gently fry for five minutes. Add the carrot and celery and sauté for another five minutes. Add chicken stock, cover the pan and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for fifteen minutes. Add the shredded chicken, sweetcorn and parsley and simmer for a further fifteen minutes. Add the noodles and simmer for five minutes. Check for seasoning, sprinkle with the shredded spring onion and serve.

Homemade Chicken Stock

Making your own stock is very easy and is a great way to use a chicken carcass after a roast dinner. For the best quality I do recommend using the carcass of a free range or organic chicken. Alternatively, you can get organic or free-range chicken wings from most supermarkets or butchers at a great price. To make the stock: place a chicken carcass or wings, two quartered onions, two carrots roughly chopped, two celery sticks roughly chopped, one teaspoon of peppercorns, one bay leaf and a handful of parsley into a large saucepan. Add three litres of cold water and bring to the boil, skimming off any excess fat with a spoon. Reduce to a low heat and simmer for three hours. Strain the stock and leave to cool before chilling for up to four days or freezing. This stock can also been used in risotto, casseroles and as a base for many sauces.

Contact Gingergirl

www.gingergirl.ie

email: helen@gingergirl.ie