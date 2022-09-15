Search

15 Sept 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Bringing the glam to the Ploughing

We had the best fun at the launch of the Ploughing Championships which take place next week. It was great to meet all the fantastic boutiques who will be showcasing AW collection

Celia Holman Lee

15 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

THE COUNTDOWN is well and truly on to the National Ploughing Championships which take place in County Laois next week. We are so delighted to be part of this year’s event which takes place in Ratheniska next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
It is something we have all missed so much during Covid as we have been part of this iconic event for two decades. For those of you who don’t know what it is - it’s been often called the Electric Picnic for the farming community.
But it’s so much more than that - no matter what your background, you will be entertained! There are over 1,700 exhibitors including quality livestock on show, a food fair, horticulture, machinery, health and lifestyle and my favourite - Ireland's biggest pop-up shopping centre with hundreds of companies in this shared space making shopping a real pleasure.

PICTURE ABOVE: I can't wait for the National Ploughing Championship which begin on Tuesday, September 20


From our point of view, we are thrilled that the fashion marquee is back. The Holman Lee Models will be showcasing three fashion shows daily with stores from Wexford, Laois, Durrow, Tullamore, Cahir, Waterford and lots more. If you haven't been, it really is one of Ireland's most unique events and it has something for everybody.
We had the best fun at the launch. It was great to meet all the fantastic boutiques who will be showcasing AW collections. So if you have the time, do make it your business to go to the Ploughing and make sure to pop into us at the Fashion Dome.
-Celia xx

