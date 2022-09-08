Search

Healthy Living: Lunch box ideas – not just for kids

Studies have shown a well-balanced diet may result in better attention, memory, confidence and in the long term

Eva Hill Hamilton

AND THE kids are back to school; hallelujah! – I hear you cry… Now there’s just the trouble of lunch box ideas – how to keep them interested in eating? A well-balanced diet may result in better attention, memory, confidence and in the long term, less stress for the parents - and the packed meals are an essential part of it.
The key is to keep it well balanced and introduce exciting varieties to tantalize the taste buds – both for the munchkins and yourselves. I lined up a few ideas here, and remember; quality of produce and having lots of protein with the wholegrains is essential to keep up energy levels.
Try wholegrain sourdough (spelt/rye/gluten free) sandwiches, rice and oat cakes, rye crisps are great options, or you could make spicy pancakes and use them as wraps instead of breads. Large-sized lettuce leaves also work as nutritious wraps. Fill them with:
· Chicken breast and pesto;
· Turkey and no added sugar black /red currant jam
· Hummus & sun-dried tomatoes
· Chicken & roast pepper slices
· Roast beef slices & Tomato relish
· Fish cakes or Smoked salmon & Tzatziki
· Spiced quark or cottage cheese (caraway seeds, scallions and paprika make it divine)
· Feta cheese & fresh mango slices
· Tahini (creamed sesame seeds), banana slices, hint of cinnamon

Pack pepper circles, cucumber slices, carrot sticks and cherry tomatoes to go with the sandwich.
If they (or you…) fancy finger foods, these are gorgeous and some also available in health stores:
· roast chickpeas, slightly spiced
· raw kale crisps
· slightly roasted seeds with raisins
· raw vegetable crisps
· Apple "doughnuts" with dark tahini, sprinkled with granola
· grapes with small organic cheese cubes

The only fluid to pack in a lunch box is water, but if they are not great to drink enough, add a splash of pure, chemical free, real fruit juices (maximum 50ml juice to 150ml pure water): try apple mixed with unsweetened blueberry or cranberry, carrot and orange or try coconut water with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice for extra minerals.
Treats should be kept for weekends and special occasions, but if you make them wholesome, sweeten them with Stevia, Xylitol or a little bit of raw organic honey and pack them full of seeds. These are good options:
· Home-made flapjacks with coconut oil, seeds & cinnamon
· Home-made muffin with ground seeds
· Home-made banana bread / carrot cake smeared with tahini
· Raw seed / seed butter & dried fruit energy balls

