My Week with Celia Holman Lee: There's nothing like the Limerick Show

Celia with some of her models designers thattook part in the Limerick Show Fashion Show
THE ATMOSPHERE was electric as thousands of visitors made the journey to Limerick Racecourse in Patrickswell for the much-anticipated Limerick Show.
People were spoiled for choice with numerous exhibitors - there was a career village, an outdoor retail village, artisan food stalls, farm machinery and much more including the traditional attractions of show jumping, cattle and horse showing and, one of my favourites, the dog show.
More fab fashion from the Limerick Show fashion show
One of the other big attractions was the fashion show hosted by the Holman Lee Agency which was held in the main building. It featured some fabulous early-autumn fashion looks. There were beautiful coats in khaki, camel and black; beautiful floral printed dresses in muted shades, and millinery that would work for any occasion!
All these early autumn looks came from boutiques such as Sinead’s in Annacotty, Lady Penelope in Adare, Shaws, Sapphire Millinery, Adare Woollens, Marion Murphy Cooney and White Feather. The fashion show was very much appreciated by the excellent crowd in attendance. A huge congratulations to Limerick Show Society for hosting another superb event!
Well done to all involved! Chat next week,
Celia Xx
Settling in nicely: Ukrainian refugees with Paul Walsh and Holly O'Brien, staff at the Old Convent in Bruff | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
