Louise Loves: Junior Eurovision returns to the stage this autumn

TG4 HAS launched the programme for its Autumn schedule with a packed line-up of stellar drama, documentaries, culture, sport, music and more.

I am extremely grateful to be on the line-up, and to be returning as host of The Junior Eurovision Éire, 2022. This year's series is bigger and better than ever before.

I will be joined in hosting duties by UCC graduate and current Fulbright Scholar Darragh Ó Caoimh. Darragh is a Kanturk native, a Law and Irish graduate and is currently teaching Irish in the University of Montana. Darragh brings lots of fun and humour to the show this year. His vivacious nature and all-round glam is a great addition to the production.

This year's judging panel will see the return of Niamh Ní Chróinín. Niamh, who is a new presenter with TG4's revamped children's brand, Cula4, will be joined by radio DJ and funny man Chris Greene. Over the six-week series a star-studded line up of Eurovision celebrities will join us as guest judges and share their expertise and experiences with our young hopefuls.

The Junior Eurovision final takes place in Armenia this year and for the first time ever, the public will have their say in choosing Ireland’s young contestant.

A new public vote will be introduced at the semi-final stage of this year's competition, allowing the public to decide who will fly the flag for Ireland in Armenia this December. All of the voting details will be shared in the coming weeks on TG4.ie.

For TG4, this season’s launch celebrates Closeness, Creativity and Connection with a schedule featuring compelling factual programming, arts and culture, a true ‘súil eile’ on Ireland’s sports, new drama for young people and world-class Irish language films in cinemas across the globe.

Over the coming weeks, I will be sharing some sneak peeks and behind the scenes action on my Instagram page @louise_cantillon.

The Junior Eurovision Éire returns to your TV screens in late September, Sunday evenings at 8pm. Bígí linn!



THE FINAL COUNTDOWN TO ELECTRIC PICNIC IS ON...

After two years away, festivalgoers are counting down the days until they can make their way to Stradbally to take in the incredible music, food, art, and comedy on offer at Electric Picnic 2022.

As the last hurrah of Ireland's festival season, is hotly anticipated, and by the looks of this year's lineup, this Summer will be going out with a bang!

God Knows, Denise Chaila and MuRli will front the 3 All For Music stage



Aside from the obvious illustrious headliners, the picnic is giving a platform to some incredible independent Irish artists. Three has announced they are bringing a new stage to Ireland’s biggest summer festival. The 3 All For Music stage will be home to a host of exciting international and homegrown artists across the weekend.

Three has partnered with Limerick based, Narolane Records, to open the 3 All For Music stage on Saturday with an exclusive performance. Fronted by Limerick rappers God Knows, Denise Chaila and MuRli, will be joined by a collection of guest Irish artists at the 3 All For Music stage for a very special show!

TO DO

Oahu Run Club's inaugural 5k run.

Kickstart your September and join the team and friends of Limerick’s coolest new café for a steady 5k jaunt around Limerick city, suitable for beginners and experienced runners!

More details @oahu.ie

TO LISTEN

BROOKE – HEARTBREAKER

SO totally infectious. You will want to add this to the top of your playlist immediately. Derry native Brooke Scullion reminds us all why we fell in love with her in the first place.

TO SEE

Strange Boy And Friends @Dolans.

FRIDAY 9 SEPTEMBER 2022

Giving you a heads up on this one, don’t miss the chance to catch Strange Boy live and in action on home turf.

Tickets @dolans.ie