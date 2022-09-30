My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Fab fashion and sunny people at the Dublin Horse Show

I had a super catchup with these two fantastic Limerick women, fashion and lifestyle blogger Louise Cooney and Ireland AM star Muireann O'Connell at the RDS Dublin Horse Show
FASHION lovers from all over Ireland, including yours truly, attended the RDS Ladies Day at the Dublin Horse Show.
There was something unique about ladies day this year as, after a two year hiatus, the new Very Best Dressed Award was open to all, no matter their gender.
Here I'm with the fabulous Lorraine Keane and friend at the InterContinental Hotel Dublin
The four seasons in a day didn’t dampen their spirits when it came to them showcasing their personal style. Something came to mind when I saw the winner, Tiffany Fei from Dalkey - she reminded me of a scene in the movie My Fair Lady. She wowed in a magnificent hat that she said she had created herself.
It was a floral headpiece to symbolise life blooming again following the pandemic. She also wore a beautiful blush pink tulle dress which was originally for her debs, but she chose to up-cycle the dress for the Horse Show. Personally, I thought she looked absolutely beautiful.
It was a fantastic day and when I looked around me and saw 400 men and women competing to be crowned Very Best Dressed, I thought how wonderful it was to be back out at the 147th Dublin Horse Show in Ballsbridge.
