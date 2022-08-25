Search

25 Aug 2022

All About Food: Busy Limerick students should try this ‘hug in a bowl’

All About Food: Busy Limerick students should try this ‘hug in a bowl’

The word rigatoni comes from the Italian word rigato which means ridged or lined, and is associated with the cuisine of southern and central Italy

Reporter:

Helen Keown

25 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

HELLO and welcome to all about food. Here’s a perfect midweek feast!

Ask Gingergirl
Hello Gingergirl,
Help! We’re students on a budget who are getting a bid tired of our own cooking! Do you have any tasty recipes for us?
Many thanks,
Emma and friends

Hello Emma,
I think most of us are more focused and aware of our food budget these days but this certainly does not mean that our meals should lose out in terms of quality or taste. Ingredients such as pasta, tinned tomatoes, sausages or mince are very good value and offer lots of variation in terms of stews, lasagne, pasta bakes, Bolognese etc. This rigatoni recipe is real comfort food (or as I like to call it ‘hug in a bowl’ food) at this time of year. For more good value recipes go to www.gingergirl.ie

Council identifies areas for outdoor bathing across Limerick

Sausage rigatoni
tablespoon of olive oil
8 good quality thick pork sausages, skins removed and cut into bite-sized pieces
2 garlic cloves,crushed
200ml of white wine
1 tablespoon of tomato purée
2 x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes
500g pack of rigatoni pasta
A handful basil leaves,torn
Parmesan, to serve

Heat the olive oil in a heavy-based pan and add the sausages. Fry over a medium heat until golden and cooked through. Tip in the garlic and fry for another minute. Pour in the white wine and boil until it has reduced by half. Stir in the tomato purée and tomatoes, and season to taste. Simmer for 15 mins until the sauce has thickened.
While the sauce cooks, boil the pasta according to pack instructions and drain. Stir the basil and cooked pasta into the sauce and enjoy with some grated parmesan.
Feel free to add some mushrooms or diced aubergienes to the sauce, for a hearty feast. A teaspoon of smoked paprika or some fresh chilli added with the garlic will give this dish a little heat and even more flavour.

Contact Gingergirl
www.gingergirl.ie
email: helen@gingergirl.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media