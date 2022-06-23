Search

23 Jun 2022

All About Food: Another special for Sunday mornings

All About Food: Another special for Sunday mornings

Traditionally buttermilk was the liquid left behind after churning butter out of cultured cream Picture: Pexels

Reporter:

Helen Keown

23 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

HELLO again from the Gingergirl kitchen. Here’s to a favourite in the Gingergirl home…

Ask Gingergirl
Hi Gingergirl,
We have taken your advice and are enjoying more leisurely weekend breakfasts. Your granola recipe is a big hit but we were wondering if we could have another Sunday morning recipe please!
Many thanks,
Louise and Jennifer

Hi Louise and Jennifer,
Pancakes are so tasty and versatile. Once you master this recipe feel free to shake things up a little by adding fruit (for me it’s bananas or blueberries) or cinnamon. Enjoy with fruit compote, crisp bacon or maple syrup.
A thick-based pan works best when cooking the pancakes; do ensure the pan is warmed on a medium heat before pouring on the pancake mix.

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes
150g of plain flour
1 teaspoon of baking powder
½ teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda
1 egg
250ml of buttermilk
1 teaspoon of caster sugar
30g of butter, melted

Put the flour, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda into a bowl. In a separate bowl whisk the egg, buttermilk and sugar. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and mix together lightly. Pour the batter into a jug and leave for approx twenty mins. Just before you are ready to cook the pancakes, stir in the melted butter.
Heat your pan and add a little butter. Pour the batter onto the pan – I use two tablespoons of batter per pancake as I like thick pancakes. Cook for two minutes or until small bubbles appear on the surface, turn and cook for another one to two minutes until golden brown. Transfer onto a warmed plate while you use the rest of the batter. This recipe makes approx. 12 pancakes.

Local Limerick butchers win two top gold world awards

Tom Reale and Antón Togher display O’Connell’s Butchers' recent haul from the IFFA World Cup of Craft
Butchers in Germany

And finally
Rhubarb and Strawberry compote – any fruit compote is made by baking or simmering fruits with sugar and, depending on your taste, spices. I always have a bowl of compote in my fridge as it’s a wonderful way of savouring the fruits in season and it’s a great way of using any surplus fruit. Simply place 300g of chopped rhubarb and 300g of quartered strawberries into a saucepan with 150g of caster sugar and 100ml of water. Simmer over a moderate heat and stir regularly. When cooked the fruit should be a soft, pulpy texture. The compote is perfect with the pancakes and can be served hot or cold. Store in the fridge for up to 1 week.

Contact Gingergirl
email: helen@gingergirl.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media