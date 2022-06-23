Search

23 Jun 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Royal Ascot style comes to Limerick

Orla looking beautiful wearing a vibrant strong colour that makes a great statement and works by both day and night Pictures: Salvatore Conte

Celia Holman Lee

23 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

RACING and Limerick go hand-in-hand in the summer! A smashing group got together at Limerick Racecourse for afternoon tea and top fashion. Everyone was dressed to the nines. It was like Royal Ascot comes to Limerick!

The event was hosted in the Greenmount Suite and the place was bustling. It was all about the best dressed lady. Presenter Meghann Scully found it so difficult to pick a winner because the competition was so tight. In the end it came down to three sensational looks. In third place was Gemma McDonagh who won a fabulous voucher from Hugh Campbell Hair Group. She wore the most wonderful trouser suit with a twist, incorporating lavender and cream with a delicate headpiece which worked beautifully. In second place was Catherine O’Connor who looked fabulous in a shell pink picture hat and matching wrap over dress with white and pink accordion pleats.

In Pictures: More photographs from Ladies Day at Limerick Races


Her stunning look won her an overnight stay in the Limerick Strand Hotel with dinner. The top spot went to a much deserved Martina Walsh who wore the colour of the season, shell pink, in a coat dress, very reminiscent of Meghan Markle’s look. She paired the piece with the most fabulous headband. Martina won a stunning watch from Keanes Jewellers in Limerick.
Another part of the day was a spectacular fashion show by the HolmanLee Agency which showcased some fabulous racing and holiday looks from local boutiques such as Newcastle West outlets Ela Maria and Kimono, Lady Penelope in Adare as well as White Feather Boutique, Glitzi Bitz, 21 Chapel Street, Tony Connolly Menswear, all in Limerick city. This show went down a treat with the audience.
This was all topped off with a delicious afternoon tea which was presented by one of Limerick’s top hotels, The Woodlands House Hotel in Adare. Thank you so much to everyone who attended, to all the fashion houses for making the day happen and of course to Limerick Racecourse.

