All About Food: Time to celebrate with roast lamb

The beauty of this lamb dish is just put everything together and let it cook away Picture: Pexels
WELCOME to all about food. Time to celebrate with a feast fit for a King…or Queen!
Ask Gingergirl
Hello Gingergirl,
Our mum is a big fan of your column so we thought we’d ask you for a recipe for the birthday dinner we are planning for her. She loves trying new foods and is a fan of pork and lamb.
Many thanks,
Laura and Elaine
Hello Laura and Elaine,
How thoughtful of you both! This lamb recipe is one of my favourites and perfect for a special dinner.
Shoulder of lamb is a very good cut of meat for slow roasting because it is interlaced with layers of fat, which melt and keep the meat moist during cooking. It is also inexpensive in comparison to leg of lamb and is currently at its seasonal best.
The beauty of this dish is its simplicity – once the ingredients are combined it is merely a matter of time – 3 ½ hours – until you have wonderfully flavoursome, melt in the mouth feast.
I like to serve this with a bowl of Greek yoghurt, topped with a couple of tablespoons of harissa, a sprinkle of cumin seeds and a drizzle of olive oil.
Slow Roast Persian Lamb
4 tablespoons of honey
2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon of ground cumin
The juice of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon of olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 onion, roughly chopped
1 shoulder of lamb, weighing about 1.6kg, lightly scored
For the salad:
The seeds of 2 pomegranates
A handful flat-leaf parsley leaves
100g of watercress
1 small red onion, finely diced
1 tablespoons of olive oil
Flatbreads, to serve
Heat oven to 160ºc/140ºc fan. In a bowl, mix the honey and balsamic vinegar with the cumin, lemon juice, olive oil and garlic. Scatter the onion over a deep roasting tin. Place the lamb on top of the onions. Pour the glaze over the lamb and pour 200ml of water around the lamb.
Cover the dish with a large piece of foil. Roast the lamb, undisturbed, for 3 hours, then remove the foil and continue to roast for 30 minutes to give the lamb colour. Once cooked, pour off the juices, remove as much fat as possible then pour the juices back over the lamb.
Just before serving, simply toss all the salad ingredients together. Serve the lamb with its sauce, the salad and some warmed flatbreads.
Carrot and Orange Salad
An equally delicious salad for the lamb: Using a peeler, slice four carrots into ribbons and into a bowl. Dress them with the juice of half an orange, a glug of extra virgin olive oil, a splash of red wine vinegar, mint leaves and a pinch of salt and pepper, then toss and serve.
Contact Gingergirl
www.gingergirl.ie
email: helen@gingergirl.ie
