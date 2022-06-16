Search

16 Jun 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Truly sensational new collection from Niamh O’Neill

Award-winning designer Niamh O'Neill is pictured with vegan chef and sustainability advocate Holly White who she has colloborated with to co-create this exclusive organic cotton summer dress

Celia Holman Lee

16 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

I HAVE known Niamh O'Neill for quite some time and watched her career with great interest. She graduated from NCAD in 2008 and gained fashion experience at the world's top fashion houses working with the likes of Diane von Furstenberg in New York and then travelling to Paris to work with John Galliano.
When Niamh returned home to Ireland she created her own clothing line which has evolved over time but with luxury fabrics remaining key for the brand.

I adore the vivid blue in this star printed silk top with v neck and collar


Niamh O’Neill Spring/Summer 2022 is truly sensational and is inspired by the beauty of our landscape and rich heritage. She has a timelessness about her designs which are elegant, classical and very wearable, suitable for any occasion. I love her use of fantastic fabric such as linen and organic cotton, cut in striking feminine silhouettes which are so flattering. She also creates her own prints as she did for this collection - the blue floral print was first painted in watercolour and then digitally printed on organic cotton. Niamh is truly a sustainability advocate with all her fabrics and manufacturing sourced within the EU to ensure authenticity and a lower carbon footprint.

In Pictures: Ladies Day at Limerick Races


She recently collaborated with Holly White to create a sustainable summer dress as part of the SS22 collection. The inspiration behind this dress was to create something versatile and suitable for daytime but also for events. The exclusive floral dress has a delicate floral print, is trimmed with organic cotton and features a button down front, gathered waist and pockets.

