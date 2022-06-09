My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Getting ready to work the red carpet

THE COUNTDOWN is well and truly on for this year’s VIP Style Awards in the Marker Hotel in Dublin on June 17. VIP will, of course, roll out the red carpet once more for their VIP guests.

I'm thrilled that the fabulous Doireann Garrihy will be hosting on the night. As always, guests will be dressed to the nines for the glitzy occasion. This year’s categories are: Most Stylish Woman, Most Stylish Online Influencer, Look of the Year, Most Stylish Newcomer, the Most Stylish Man, along with the new category which is wonderful to see, The Sustainable Style Award.

There are some big names who have been nominated such as Maura Higgins, Nicola Coughlan and Lyra which is no surprise. Some of the men include Nicky Byrne and Daithí Ó Sé. I hope you'll all be flying the Limerick flag and voting for Greg O' Shea in the Most Stylish Man, Aoife McNamara for Favourite Irish Designer, Muireann O' Connell for the Most Stylish Newcomer and yours truly who has been nominated for the Most Stylish Woman.

I'm very proud to say I am the most nominated woman ever at the VIP Style Awards. You could say the first award actually kicked off of my career even though I was 50 years of age! Nicky Byrne won the Most Stylish Man that night and I remember not recognising who he was. He told me he was in a boy band and I told him “well done darling, I hope ye do well”. Little did I know Westlife would become one of the biggest bands to come out of Ireland!

Marvelous Mark

On another note, that same week I was interviewed by the wonderful Mark Cagney who, over the years, I have become great friends with. Ireland Am had just started around this time. I remember Mark chatting about fashion and me thinking maybe this isn't his forte. So I started rambling on about the fashion industry and a week later I remember it well, in the car on the way back from a fashion show in Galway, I got a call from the producer asking if I would be interested in doing a weekly fashion slot. And the rest is history!

Best of luck to everyone on the night and I hope you'll vote for all of us Limerick locals.

Celia xx