03 Mar 2022

All About Food: A little help with an anniversary surprise

Several variations of Eggs Benedict exist, involving replacing any component except the egg

Reporter:

Helen Keown

03 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

HELLO and welcome to all about food. Time for a true classic…

Ask Gingergirl
Dear Gingergirl,
I’m would like to surprise my wife on our anniversary by cooking a special breakfast. I do know that she loves Eggs Benedict so I’ve decided to throw caution to the wind and try to master this dish! I would really appreciate a recipe and any tips you might have.
Many thanks,
Matthew


Hello Matthew,
First let me just say that you are about to earn some serious brownies points! Admittedly eggs benedict is a little trickier than most breakfasts and you may find yourself having to contend with several things at once - as most of the ingredients only take moments to prepare. It does help to have all your ingredients at hand and working at a steady pace.
To start with, it is best to prepare the Hollandaise sauce, as this can easily be kept warm over simmering water and stirred quickly when needed.

Eggs Benedict
(serves 2)
For the Hollandaise Sauce:
2 teaspoons of lemon juice
2 teaspoons of white wine vinegar
3 very fresh free-range or organic egg yolks
125g cold butter, diced
4 free-range eggs
2 tbsp white wine vinegar
2 English muffins, halved
4 thick slices of roast ham (or bacon if preferred)

First make the Hollandaise sauce. Put the lemon juice and vinegar in a small bowl, add the egg yolks and whisk with a balloon whisk until light and frothy. Place the bowl over a pan of simmering water and whisk until mixture thickens. Gradually add the butter, whisking constantly until thick - if it looks like it might be splitting, then whisk off the heat for a few mins. Season and keep warm.
To poach the eggs, bring a large pan of water to the boil and add the vinegar. Lower the heat so that the water is simmering gently. Stir the water so you have a slight whirlpool, then slide in the eggs one by one. Cook each for about 4 minutes, then remove with a slotted spoon.
Lightly toast and butter the muffins, then put a couple of slices of ham on each half. Top each muffin with an egg (I sit the eggs on a few squares of kitchen roll for a few seconds to remove excess water), spoon over some Hollandaise and enjoy.

Recipe variation
For Eggs Florentine, my favourite, replace the ham with spinach, simply fry 300g of fresh spinach with a little butter and drain. Smoked salmon or crisp bacon are delicious alternatives to the roast ham.

Contact Gingergirl
www.gingergirl.ie
email: helen@gingergirl.ie

Local News

