Search

09 Dec 2021

Wild About Wildlife: Nature warms up the chilly day

Wild About Wildlife: Nature warms up the chilly day

Wrap up and enjoy a winter's walk, there is a surprising amount of activity in nature at this time of year Picture: Pixabay

Reporter:

Albert Nolan

IGOT back into my walking after a brief break and it was something I have really missed. I decided to take it easy and short but the weather tested my resolve and it was bitterly cold.
I paused in the yard to check how the pots were faring. Most of the cuttings myself and Harry took last year have taken and are ready to be moved into the garden. These came for a variety of plants including roses, elderberry, Loniceria and honeysuckle. Taking cuttings is a great way to increase the variety of plants in your garden and these also make a beautiful green present at Christmas time.
Two tiny oaks were also waiting patiently in their pots to be planted but they are still a little small and they will spent the next few years In a nursery bed. When they reach about a meter in height I will find them a permanent position but this will require a least a four centuries of planning as oaks can easily liver that long.
The only flowers out was a single knapweed and there are no insect around to feed on its pollen and nectar. The old stems have become very scraggly and I will prune these back in the coming days.
I waited at the gate for the birds to finish the remains of breakfast. There was only one piece of waffle left but even the normally bold hooded crows were hesitant. I watched as he half approached before jumping back and the rooks and jackdaws were equally as cautious.
I could not figure out this strange behaviour until the neighbour’s cat suddenly darted out. This caused a big noisy black cloud to take off and they landed on the electricity wires where they gave loudly gave out.
A few corner later I came across a recently cut hedge. It had been skinned to the bone and there was not much shelter or food left for as bird, animal or man. While I agree hedges need to be cut for road and pedestrian safety I think there is a better method of achieving this.
Teagasc have produced very detailed information around how a hedge can be managed and still benefit wildlife while not becoming a danger to passing traffic and walkers.
This information is readily available and I am surprised that its recommendations are not been implemented throughout the countryside.
Hedges that have a wide base and a narrow top, basically A-shaped are the best for wildlife. This can be enhanced by leaving a few tall healthy trees like crab apple as song posts for birds. The wide base provides protection and nesting locations for birds and the narrowing towards the top keeps the hedge in check.
Traditionally this was achieved by hedge laying. When the hawthorn trees reached six or seven years the trunk was cut half way near the base.
The tree was then bent over and strong poles drove in every meter. This did not harm the hedge but created a strong and living structure that was stock proof and also a brilliant habitat for wildlife.
Managing our hedgerows is a great way to help our under pressure bees and birds. The grassy margin or long acre also has lots of native wildflowers and grasses that support insects and their lava through the year. I have seen a lot of households cutting this wildflower edge till all that remains is a neat and tidy lawn.

For More
albert.nolan@rocketmail.com or 089 4230502.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media