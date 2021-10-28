Search

28/10/2021

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Comfort is key for the winter season

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Comfort is key for the winter season

Two words you'll see a lot of this season when it comes to winter fashion are gilet and quilted - put them both together you get this divine ensemble

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

NEED a little seasonal cheer to see you through the cold, wintry months? Well now is the time to create a beautiful timeless wardrobe ideal for kicking off the winter months in style.
There's a variety of coats and jackets to choose from this season.
The teddy coat seems to be coming out on top, available in many different colours and lengths. It’s being closely followed by the long gilet for wearing over your cosiest knitwear or in the evening as a throw-on over a long midi-dress.
This year comfort seems to be the key for the winter season. The short days and chilly temperatures provide us with opportunities to layer up. And it’s a season for fashionistas to put their own twists on the rules. This season’s fashions are all totally wearable and easy to incorporate into your already existing wardrobe.
Favourite shades at the moment seem to be a mixture of creams, beiges, mustards, reds, pinks and mostly greens. If you want to add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe why not invest in a colourful scarf - oversized would be a great choice.
Another piece that carries us through all seasons is the biker jacket, a fantastic piece for the wardrobe, to layer over everything.
So why not blaze a trail into winter with all these fabulous looks.
Chat to you all next week. Celia Xx

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media