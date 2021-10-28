My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Comfort is key for the winter season

NEED a little seasonal cheer to see you through the cold, wintry months? Well now is the time to create a beautiful timeless wardrobe ideal for kicking off the winter months in style.

There's a variety of coats and jackets to choose from this season.

The teddy coat seems to be coming out on top, available in many different colours and lengths. It’s being closely followed by the long gilet for wearing over your cosiest knitwear or in the evening as a throw-on over a long midi-dress.

This year comfort seems to be the key for the winter season. The short days and chilly temperatures provide us with opportunities to layer up. And it’s a season for fashionistas to put their own twists on the rules. This season’s fashions are all totally wearable and easy to incorporate into your already existing wardrobe.

Favourite shades at the moment seem to be a mixture of creams, beiges, mustards, reds, pinks and mostly greens. If you want to add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe why not invest in a colourful scarf - oversized would be a great choice.

Another piece that carries us through all seasons is the biker jacket, a fantastic piece for the wardrobe, to layer over everything.

So why not blaze a trail into winter with all these fabulous looks.

Chat to you all next week. Celia Xx