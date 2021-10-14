My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Great music, great food and a great night on the town

WHAT a fantastic night I had out with Ger and some friends at the Liam O'Brien Show at the Savoy Hotel in Limerick.

We really did enjoy going back in time to the sounds of Frank Sinatra and the upbeat Italian love songs of Dean Martin. The meal was an amazing five-course gala dinner, and the wine wasn't too bad either; it was excellent!

If you are looking for somewhere special to go with amazing food and great music I would highly recommend it!

The ‘M’ word

US women can all agree that menopause is a topic that doesn't get enough attention and, as a result, women are often left without information or support as they go through their journey with menopause. I was absolutely thrilled to be asked to be part of the Lloyds Pharmacy Menopause Matters Campaign.

I feel that being part of this campaign is an opportunity to highlight the ways in which we can improve the wellbeing of women in Ireland as they move through a new stage of life. All 91 Lloyds pharmacies nationwide have a private care room where patients can have a one-to-one confidential consultation with the pharmacist.

We can all agree that menopause is a topic that doesn't get enough attention. It’s wonderful that ahead of World Menopause Day on October 18 women are getting the chance to have this conversation.

Fashion shoot

I WAS delighted to have been asked recently to take part in a fashion shoot and to talk about various looks that will take us from the home to the office and vice versa. The new week for the working woman seems to be three days at home and two days in the office so I was delighted to put a mixture of looks together which should appear in the Daily Mail this coming weekend.

The theme was ‘the new modern workwear wardrobe’ which is definitely more casual and comfortable but still looking sharp and chic. I'm looking forward to the edition of the magazine. I hope you are all enjoying the sunny spell - chat next week.

Celia x