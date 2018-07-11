My Week: Hollywood collection lands in Foynes

IT’S a treasure trove of some of the most amazing costume designs in fashion that we are privileged to have on our doorstep. And I was so thrilled to have been in attendance at the Maureen O’Hara Exhibition which was launched in The Flying Boat and Maritime Museum in Foynes last Monday.

The exhibition is designed to show a very, very small selection of the entire collection that was donated to the museum by Maureen O Hara's grandson, Conor Beau Fitzsimons.

Margaret O'Shaughnessy, founder and manager of the museum, informed me that the new exhibition space was a temporary home for the unique artefacts and that work has already begun on designing a new wing to house the complete collection which includes hundreds of items currently in storage.

I can honestly say that I was privileged to be up close and personal with this incredible collection of fashion and memorabilia.

The temporary exhibition is now open in the Flying Boat and Maritime Museum in Foynes and I would strongly advise a visit to this amazing collection.