Anger as Terry Wogan statue in Limerick city is defaced by vandals

THE Mayor of the Metropolitan District is appealing to anyone with information about the defacing of the Terry Wogan statue to come forward to gardai.

Cllr Daniel Butler made his comments after being alerted to the graffiti which was daubed on the life-size statue which was unveiled at Harvey’s Quay last year.

The graffiti which appears to have been written in both black and white ink reads: “Terry was a big strong rugby man not like this little chap” before labeling the statue as a “cock up”.

The graffiti which was written in clear capital letters is located on a book which is being held by the freeman of Limerick.

It’s not known when the statue was defaced but it’s believed to have happened in recent days.

Given the neatness of the writing and the content it is suspected the graffiti was a deliberate act by an individual who has an issue with Limerick City and County Council.

Cllr Daniel Butler says it appears to have been premeditated and that those responsible chose to deface the statute at a time when they were unlikely to be seen or apprehended.

He added that it may have taken the culprits some time to write the message.

While there has been criticism of those responsible on social media, Cllr Butler says moaning after the fact will not help apprehend the person or persons who are responsible.

“The only way to stop this kind of behaviour is to go to the guards who can take the appropriate action,” he said.

Referring to the spate of recent graffiti incidents at locations in the city, Cllr Butler says they have all occurred in public places.

“They have all happened in very public places so somebody must have seen these people,” he told the Limerick Leader.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating.