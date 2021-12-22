Christmas Tips: Chorizo and Brussel sprouts - The Gino D’Acampo recipe

“Sprouts are like Marmite – you either love them or hate them – but I’m a true believer that the haters have probably only tried plain boiled sprouts,” says chef Gino D’Acampo.
“So I urge those people to please give this recipe a try and then decide. All my family love sprouts cooked this way, and, as a side dish, it can go with almost anything, from grilled fish to most roast meats.”
Ingredients:
(Serves 4 as a side dish)
4tbsp olive oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
1⁄2tsp chilli flakes
150g chorizo, finely chopped
500g Brussels sprouts, trimmed, then par-boiled for 5 minutes
3tbsp maple syrup
Fine sea salt
Method:
1. Pour the olive oil into a shallow saucepan and set over a high heat. Add the onion and chilli and fry for three minutes, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon. Add the chorizo and continue to fry for a further eight minutes, stirring occasionally.
2. Pour in the par-boiled and well-drained Brussels sprouts, then add the maple syrup and a pinch of salt. Reduce the heat to medium and fry for four minutes, stirring occasionally. So quick and easy, but the flavours together are amazing.
Gino’s Italian Family Adventure: Easy Recipes The Whole Family Will Love by Gino D’Acampo is published by Bloomsbury, priced £22. Photography Haarala Hamilton. Available now.
