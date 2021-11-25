Santa and Mrs Claus to kick off Christmas celebrations in Limerick town

IT will be tractor-power all the way for Santa and Mrs Claus in Abbeyfeale this Christmas.

This Friday, to mark the beginning of the festive season in the town, they will arrive in style in their traditional sleigh, but it will be tractor-powered thanks to the efforts of local man Timmie Lyons.

And, in a show of festive spirit, Timmie has rounded up fellow tractor drivers and, starting at 6pm, a cavalcade of tinsel festooned tractors will accompany the sleigh down the Main Street and on to the award-winning Town Park before returning to the Square where Santa and Mrs Claus will turn on the Christmas lights.

The Christmas Parade will begin at 6pm and will add another bit of seasonal cheer to what has now become a tradition in the town, the Christmas Market which will take place in the Square from 3pm to 6pm.

The committee has just completed a successful round of fund-raising events.

Over the past four years, it has been adding to its light show, acquiring a spectacular light tree and new fixtures and lights for the Main Street. This year those lights will be extended further, down Church Street and into the Square.