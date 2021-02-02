Limerick family raises €13,000 for charity with Christmas lights display

AN incredible €13,000 has been raised for two Limerick charities through by the Hayes family in Shanagolden and their spectacular Christmas lights display.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, almost 300,000 lights brightened up the night sky over the Hayes’ over the festive period attracting thousands of visitors.

The tradition began in 1997 and has grown over the years.

In a post on social media, the family has announced that €13,000 was raised with all funds being donated to Milford Hospice and The Children's Ark at University Hospital Limerick.

"The support has been amazing and without your help this event wouldn't have been successful during these difficult times," said Cormac Hayes who thanked everyone who donated and the local businesses who supported the initiative.

"Without your help and your support this event couldn't have been successful. I ask all people to shop locally and support these fantastic businesses going forward in 2021. We would like to thank the staff and the wonderful children of TLC Childcare

who give us a wonderful donation towards our charity's. We had a young girl who was only seven years old who knocked on our back door who handed in her collection of coins and wanted to give it towards people who needed it more," said Cormac who added that this year's display will be turned on on November 6.