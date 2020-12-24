Noonan’s Christmas lights shine again as mobile display travels across Limerick

THEIR magical lights display may not be lighting up the sky over Templeglantine this Christmas, but that hasn’t stopped the Noonan family from raising funds for charity.

For almost 20 years Tony Noonan has been putting on a festive display at his home for the public to enjoy but this year due to Covid-19 he had to leave the lights off.

“We made a very difficult decision to cancel our charity event and believe me it was with much sorrow. But we put the health and safety of our thousands of visitors first, nothing can come before that,” Tony explained.

Over the past two decades the Christmas wonderland of lights has attracted visitors from near and far, raising thousands and thousands of euro for local charities while giving enjoyment to young and old.

To continue with their fundraising efforts the Noonans set up a GoFundMe page on their Facebook page for their thousands of supporters to donate, if possible, to continue supporting the following charities: Milford Care Centre, Brothers of Charity, Cry Monagea, Peter McVerry Trust, CARI Limerick and Recovery Haven Tralee.

“Any donations would be very much appreciated, just go to our Facebook page and click on the link.”

And not only have the Noonans set up a GoFundMe page but they have also decided to take their lights show on the road with the main man himself, Santa, visiting towns villages and schools.

“The response has been unbelievable. We would like to thank everyone for the warm welcome. We are not doing a bucket collection on our visits - our objective is to bring a smile and joy to everyone. After such a difficult year, looking for donations on our journey would totally go against our objective.

“Noonan’s Christmas Lights for Charity would like to congratulate our ambassador, the great Nickie Quaid and the Limerick senior hurling team and management on winning the All-Ireland final.” What a performance!”