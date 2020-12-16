Festive pop-up gallery opens to showcase the work of Limerick students and graduates

Limerick School of Art & Design has once again collaborated with the Crescent Shopping Centre to bring a special Christmas pop up gallery to shoppers hoping to buy local, unique presents this Christmas.

The pop up gallery, LSAD Artists on Display, is situated in the former Monsoon unit and features unique work by LSAD graduates and students across various disciplines of design, including ceramics, fine art, photography, sculpture, and more.

Commenting on the opening of the gallery, Dean Limerick School of Art and Design and Director of Cultural Engagement LIT, Mike Fitzpatrick said: “We are delighted that the Crescent Shopping Centre has again offered LSAD students and graduates the opportunity to show their wonderful range of artworks in a safe environment at the Crescent Shopping Centre. The shopping gallery was very popular last year with both the public and the artists and thanks to John Davitt, manager of the Crescent Shopping Centre for reaching out to us again this year," he said.

Mr Fitzpatrick added: “The pop up gallery gives us the opportunity to share the skills being developed on a daily basis at LSAD with the general public, and the chance for the discerning art lover and those wishing to support 'Made in Limerick' to find a special piece for themselves or a gift for another.”

This year’s exhibition is being organised by members of the LSAD Students Union and volunteers from the Student Exhibition Society.

“We are hugely proud of the talented students and graduates and their fantastic work. The LSAD Artists on Display was a very successful undertaking last year and we look forward to making it as safe and pleasant experience again this Christmas," said LSAD Student Union President Cormac Dillon.

The gallery will remain open until December 21.